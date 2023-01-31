Gerogery residents have been warned of possible hazardous fumes after a truck carrying 9000 litres of herbicide rolled over on Monday night.
The chemical spill happened on the corner of Hub and Gerogery roads about 7pm on Monday.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said it was understood the Pantech truck rolled over at the intersection.
"Fortunately, the driver wasn't injured," he said.
"However large volumes of the load have been spilt and Fire and Rescue are working on recovering the spillage as well as the remaining load on the truck.
"We will render the site safe once the product is off the ground, and in conjunction with the Environment Protection Authority to ensure there is no further contamination."
Mr Alexander said they were taking measures to ensure the spillage didn't enter any nearby waterway.
Police and the Rural Fire Service were also at the scene during the hazmat response.
Gerogery Road is closed in both directions but open to local traffic until the spillage is contained.
Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time and avoid the area while the clean-up continues.
