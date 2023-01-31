The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gerogery Road, near Albury, closed after a truck rolls with 9000 litres of herbicide

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The truck rolled just north of Albury, the driver was not injured. Pictures supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

Gerogery residents have been warned of possible hazardous fumes after a truck carrying 9000 litres of herbicide rolled over on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.