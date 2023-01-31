The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League admits it's stunned by Corowa-Rutherglen's impending decision to go into recess.
O and M chairperson David Sinclair and new general manager Kane Arendarcikas met with the Roos' board last Wednesday night, where the club suddenly advised the league of its shock plans to sit out the 2023 season.
Roos' president Graham Hosier originally declined to comment when contacted by The Border Mail on Monday night as the club wants to officially inform members and supporters of the available options at a meeting at Corowa RSL Club on Thursday night.
However, the Roos released a statement on Tuesday saying, in part, "The club will continue to exhaust all avenues to play football and netball in 2023.
"We are hurting, and the community are hurting as a result of this, so we are determined to continue the fight on for a reset in 2024." (full statement see P30).
However, the option everybody associated with the club and league desperately wants - playing this season - isn't a realistic option as the club has only nine senior footballers, just two months out from the start of the season.
It means the proud O and M will field only nine teams, its smallest competition since 1949.
Myrtleford and Wangaratta Rovers joined in 1950.
For many outside the club, and perhaps even some within the camp, it's incomprehensible that the Roos won't be a part of the football and netball competitions.
However, a 'perfect storm' of a mass exodus from the two sports, coupled with the clubrooms being off limits for at least this season due to the health risks associated with the recent floods have proven to be insurmountable hurdles for the immediate future.
The 'Corowa Cluster', which was identified as a major issue to the sustainability of the region's clubs several years ago, also played a significant role in the Roos' slide.
They have the league's second smallest population base - around 7000 - and face stiff competition from neighbouring clubs Rutherglen, Wahgunyah and CDHBU for players.
The issue always threatened to force a club into recess, but many would have predicted a district league outfit.
"The SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League are yet to receive anything official from CRFNC regarding their intention to go into recess in 2023," Sinclair said in a statement.
"Whilst the League has been kept updated on the issues around player numbers and the situation regarding their rooms after the flooding event, it has come as a shock that after such a promising two years, the club finds itself in this position and is considering this course of action.
"Our understanding is that CFNC will meet with its Members on Thursday night and under its constitution a Notice of Motion will need to be served and voted on by the Members before the club can go down this path.
"Until such time as the League is formally advised of the club's plans, the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League won't be making any further comment other than to say that the Corowa-Rutherglen region is a strong football and netball community and needs representation in the League. The O and M will continue to work with CRFNC to ensure the best possible outcomes are achieved."
On Easter Saturday last year, a bumper home crowd of around 2500 watched the Roos push long-time powerhouse Albury to within two points at John Foord Oval.
Just 12 months later, the ground will be a ghost town.
The Roos haven't played finals since 2014, but the rebuild under former AFL assistant coach Peter German appeared to be gaining serious momentum at the halfway point of last season with the Roos in fifth spot with a 5-4 record.
However a crippling injury toll in the second half of the season robbed the Roos of any chance of playing finals, winning just one of their last nine matches.
The Roos finished eighth with a 6-12 record and were on the lookout for a replacement for German after his decision to coach Perth in the WAFL.
Although the seniors missed finals, the Roos' thirds and A-grade netball, who finished minor premiers, both featured in September action.
After finishing fifth, the thirds went on a barnstorming run to make the grand final against Wangaratta.
Lavington Sportsground was a sea of blue and white for the thirds decider as hundreds of success-starved supporters made the trek to cheer the young Roos, who hadn't won a flag for more than two decades.
An elusive flag looked a distinct possibility with the Roos leading by 15 points at the final change, only to be overrun by the Magpies and losing by less than a kick.
A fruitless search in the second half of the year to find a suitable replacement for German created plenty of uncertainty with players hesitant to commit to the club without knowing who was coach.
After a series of narrow misses trying to land a high-profile playing coach from the VFL, the Roos were still without a coach at the start of pre-season in November.
Disaster struck in mid-November after John Foord Oval was flooded.
Despite frantic attempts by club volunteers to use sandbags to prevent the clubrooms being flooded, the floods caused extensive damage with an estimated $220,000 repair bill.
With no coach, the ground temporarily out of action and the clubrooms damaged, the player exodus, which had started before the floods, quickly gained momentum.
It is estimated that the Roos lost more than 25 players before Christmas, including dual best and fairest winner Cam Wilson to rival club Yarrawonga.
However, the club's never had an issue producing talent with the proud record of five players tackling a higher level this year.
Forward-ruck Kaelan Bradtke started the pre-season trialling with Richmond for an AFL berth, while Ryan Eyers (Geelong VFL) and Jedd Longmire (Collingwood VFL) joined Jy Lane and Cody Howard (Perth).
The Roos finally announced Steve Owen as coach a week before Christmas, who had been at the helm of Rutherglen for the past two years.
But the long overdue appointment proved to be too little too late with the Roos attracting minimal numbers since pre-season recommenced.
The Roos joined the league after a merger of Corowa and Rutherglen for the 1979 season.
