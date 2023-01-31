The new owners of the George Kerferd Hotel at Beechworth say only one major change is in the wind for the historic venue - a name change.
Property management specialists Lee and Simmone Rourke said the Grand Oaks Resort will have some aesthetic "enhancements" but they will keep the same team and the same philosophy.
The hotel, formerly the Kerferd Clinic on the site of the Mayday Hills Lunatic Asylum, closed its doors in 1995, was redeveloped by La Trobe University, then slowly rejuvenated after 2013.
Mr Rourke said the couple sealed the deal last Friday when they bought the hotel and wedding venue from property developer George Fendyk for just shy of $2.6 million.
He said he and his wife, who have been based in Dinner Plain, Mount Hotham for 25 years, "fell in love with Beechworth" about 10 years ago.
"Our primary business has always been up in the North East of Victoria," Mr Rourke said. "We sell real estate and do all sorts of things connected with that.
"We discovered Beechworth probably 10 years ago and it quickly became our off-mountain destination, we fell in love with it, but now we'll be based here."
Mr Rourke said he would not be living on the site of the hotel, but has taken up residence at his four-bedroom B and B in town.
He said he and his wife had been regular visitors to Beechworth, and when the couple found out the George Kerferd was on the market it was time to swoop.
"We've been for dinner there quite often over the years, and my wife sort of said 'we should invest more in Beechworth'.
"And then one night we found out this was for sale and that's how it started, it wasn't really a planned thing.
"It was just 'let's do this'."
Mr Rourke said there were no plans to bring new people into the business.
"From what I've seen, so far, I think all the staff are locals who enjoy working there and going there," he said.
"I go there and sneak around early in the morning, and they're all there at that time early and happy.
"I think we've got a good group of people there, so things will continue as is.
"Our role, quite simply, is to enhance it. And hopefully we can employ more local people. We will do some beautifications in the rooms in the first instance and also the entrance point needs dressing up.
"So a bit of cosmetic repair will be done. We are specialists in bums in beds so we have huge experience in that. We will enhance the accommodation side of the business quite quickly."
Hotel manager Kerin Rowbottom said he was delighted to hear little would change. "It's a great place to work," he said.
