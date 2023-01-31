The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Historic George Kerferd Hotel in Beechworth sells to Lee Rourke for $2.6m

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Kerferd Hotel manager Kerin Rowbottom and First National Bonnici and Associates agent Tony Stockdale. The motel and wedding reception venue will soon be known as the Grand Oaks Resort. Picture by Mark Jesser

The new owners of the George Kerferd Hotel at Beechworth say only one major change is in the wind for the historic venue - a name change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.