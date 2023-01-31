Officials at Corowa-Rutherglen are targeting a reset in 2024.
The Roos released a statement on Tuesday afternoon addressing the prospect of going into recess caused by a mass player exodus.
With flood damage having rendered their clubrooms unusable and an 'extended timeframe' required for the rebuild, Corowa-Rutherglen confirmed they were 'increasingly unlikely' to field senior football teams in the Ovens and Murray this season.
"Player losses to this extent have never been experienced in our history, despite the sustained effort from the club football department to attract and retain players," Roos president Graham Hosier said.
"The club will continue to exhaust all avenues to play football and netball in 2023.
"Our priority always is, and always will be, to provide an environment for footballers and netballers to come and play the game they love at our great club.
"We are hurting, and the community are hurting as a result of this, so we are determined to continue the fight on for a reset in 2024.
"However, in times like this we have to face a very real reality that if things don't come together quickly, we will need to make tough decisions.
"We've sought advice from the Ovens and Murray and AFL North East Border about what would happen in the event of us going into recess for a year.
"We are opening the floor to our members and sponsors this Thursday to outline the situation, and will continue to assess all avenues to our future."
