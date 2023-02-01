A 22-year-old Rutherglen woman has appeared in court, just days after she was charged over the death of a cyclist at Lilliput.
Abby Sturgess was accompanied by her mother and a number of family and friends when she faced the Magistrates Court at Wodonga on Tuesday for a brief mention of the matter.
Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit charged Sturgess on Saturday with dangerous driving causing death.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The prosecution and defence in the case agreed on April 26 as a date for a brief to be served in the case.
Sturgess will reappear on June 8.
Her bail was continued but varied to stipulate that she would reside at a Wangaratta address, which is closer to her work place.
Police also consented to the removal of a bail condition that Sturgess not drive or be in control of a motor vehicle.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.