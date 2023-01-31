Corowa businesses are facing thousands of dollars in losses with the town's football-netball club preparing to go into recess.
Waldron's Fresh on River IGA Corowa has sponsored the Roos for more than a decade and supplied food for the club's canteen, along with all of its alcohol.
"We're a standalone family business that's been here for 18 years. It's devastating that we're going to lose our football," co-owner Brian Waldron said.
The supermarket's meat department manager Andrea Rippingale said it was "absolutely devastating" for the town.
"It's just been one thing after another, they lost players, the clubrooms. We haven't been involved for quite a few years, but it's still very close to our heart in town," she said.
"Going to the football is what you do on a Saturday as a family in a small country town.
"Hopefully we can all rally behind them. I just hope that they can come back from it."
Mrs Rippingale was concerned the town couldn't continue to support Corowa-Rutherglen, Tallangatta league clubs Rutherglen and Wahgunyah and Hume league outfit CDHBU, which are all in close proximity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Corowa Meats owner Graeme Leslie has provided saveloys to the club for home matches, as well as meat for Thursday night meals after training.
"It's going to be a bit of a loss for us that's for sure," he said.
"I've been the owner for seven years, but I've been here for 24 years. It's a bit of a shock really.
"They get the saveloys for their hot dogs, so that's anywhere from 12 to 16 dozen for their home games.
"There's 70 or so players down there, so that's a few steaks or chicken schnitzels each week there. We're going to miss all that.
"They bring a bit of business to the town for their home matches. Corowa has a really good following."
Mr Leslie said when Corowa-Rutherglen won Ovens and Murray football premierships in 2000 and 2003, it created a buzz around town.
"It makes a huge difference if the footy club is winning. It's the same for netball. They've been going well for a couple of years," he said.
"There's great facilities down there. It's going to be a sad thing for the town.
"When a club goes into recess, it's a worry if they will come out of it and what becomes of the ground and the clubrooms down there?"
Corowa-Rutherglen officials will meet with members on Thursday night to further discuss the situation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.