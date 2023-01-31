Jail cell over pinched cars, deceptions for young man facing stabbing allegations

A North Albury man recently arrested over an alleged stabbing has been jailed on unrelated charges connected to stolen cars and deceptions.
Dylan Patrick Icely was handed a nine-month jail term this week over incidents from almost a year ago.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period of five months, making the 24-year-old eligible for release on March 18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But Icely was unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon as he was also in jail bail refused on what defence lawyer Chirag Patel referred to as "far more serious matters".
Icely, of Banks Street, was convicted and jailed this week on guilty pleas to drive a conveyance taken without consent of owner, being carried in a conveyance taken without the consent of owner and two deception charges.
The court was told Icely spent 66 days in custody after his arrest over these matters, before being released on bail into an illicit drug rehabilitation program.
Icely had to leave the program after 76 days because it was discovered he was taking a prescription medication used in the treatment of drug addiction.
He was fined $1400 for being in possession of unauthorised number plates and $300 for failing to display P-plates, but Ms McLaughlin said the offences for which he was jailed "of course are much more serious".
Icely was recorded on CCTV footage driving a car, stolen two days earlier in Beechworth, into the BP Travelstop in Lavington early on April 2, 2022.
He got out and filled the car with $64.10 in petrol.
Icely drove off without paying, but had left his fingerprints and DNA in the car.
He was the passenger in another stolen car driven into a Wagga Road service station on April 6.
Icely hopped out, put $64.44 of fuel into the car, got back in and the driver took off without Icely paying.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.