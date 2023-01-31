The Border Mail
North Albury man drove stolen car into petrol station, filled up then drove away

By Nigel McNay
February 1 2023 - 3:30am
Jail cell over pinched cars, deceptions for young man facing stabbing allegations

A North Albury man recently arrested over an alleged stabbing has been jailed on unrelated charges connected to stolen cars and deceptions.

