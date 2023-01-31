Traffic light topples at Lavington Five Ways four-car smash site

A car toppled a traffic light at the Lavington Five Ways on Tuesday afternoon during a four-car smash.
Fire and Rescue NSW commander Stewart Alexander said emergency services were called to the scene at 12.15pm.
Paramedics treated three people at the scene attended by two police highway patrol units and ambulances.
"It is not known at this stage whether anyone was taken to hospital," Mr Alexander said.
"Two cars were towed away, the other two weren't damaged too badly so they could drive away."
The car that crashed into the traffic island toppling the traffic light was still being attended to at 2pm.
