The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council looks to ranks of its Wodonga counterpart to fill top engineering position

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 1 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke with Steve Carmichael and Adrian Butler at Urana on Tuesday morning after the engineering chief's retirement was announced.

A LONG-serving Wodonga Council manager will next week become the overseer of local roads from Mulwala to Howlong and north to Urana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.