A LONG-serving Wodonga Council manager will next week become the overseer of local roads from Mulwala to Howlong and north to Urana.
Theo Panagopoulos will on Monday start as Federation Council's director of engineering services after being appointed to a five-year term.
IN OTHER NEWS
He has worked for Wodonga Council since 2004, most recently as manager of infrastructure and projects.
Mr Panagopoulos will replace Steve Carmichael who has been in the senior role at Federation Council for four years after having previously worked for other NSW shires and as a contractor on the duplication of the Hume Highway.
Mr Carmichael is retiring but will remain at Federation until June to assist Mr Panagopoulos settle in.
The new appointee was announced at Tuesday's Federation Council meeting with general manger Adrian Butler saying "we're really excited to secure the services of Theo".
A key task will be guiding repairs to flood-ruined roads and infrastructure.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.