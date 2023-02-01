The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Carer Gateway supports highlighted at Uniting Vic.Tas Beechworth forum

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 20 people joined Tuesday's carers forum in Beechworth. Picture supplied

Offering support to carers and reducing stigma around the role lay behind a Beechworth forum held this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.