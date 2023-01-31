Freeway speedster had bellyful of booze after deciding against night spent at pub

A Thurgoona man seemingly did all he could to get the attention of police when he decided to drink and drive.
James Paul McPherson downed half a dozen beers at the Culcairn Hotel on the evening of January 2.
He then got into his Isuzu ute and began the journey home.
But rather than disguise his law-breaking with some belated adherence to the rules of the road, McPherson put his foot to the floor.
Albury Local Court has heard the 22-year-old pulled on to the Hume Highway and upped his speed.
By the time police saw him soon afterwards at Table Top, McPherson was travelling at 134km/h - or 24km/h above the posted 110km/h freeway limit for that stretch of road.
His speed was noted by magistrate Sally McLaughlin, but she also pointed out he had had already been dealt with by way of fines for the speeding and one other offence.
McPherson, of Honeysuckle Street, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said McPherson had thought he was going to have only one or two beers, then it was intention to stay at the pub "for the night".
Mr Blomfield suggested his client made the mistake of changing his mind.
"He's particularly remorseful for his actions," he said.
Ms McLaughlin told McPherson she did not really need "to tell you why it's such a serious offence".
"At that level of (drinking) you were well aware, sir, that you were not capable of driving," she said.
McPherson failed a preliminary breath test and later provided a blood analysis result of 0.114.
He was convicted and fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for three months.
