A Corowa football stalwart says there's no reason why positive solutions can't be found to secure football and netball in the town.
Fred Longmire would like to see a stronger bond between Corowa-Rutherglen and Rutherglen emerge after news this week the former could be headed into recess.
Club officials will meet with members at Corowa RSL Club on Thursday night to outline the situation and determine a way forward.
"I think if there's a positive attitude, it could inspire people," Mr Longmire said.
"Everybody realises the difficulties with footy clubs with volunteer burnout and all the rest of it. In Corowa-Rutherglen's situation, we're missing out on the retention of young people.
"The footy club all but won the grand final in the under 18s last year, but it remains difficult to retain the players going forward.
"I think a lot of people have got something to contribute. If we can put that together in a consensus and go forward with it, there's something positive."
He said with former Rutherglen coach Steve Owen signed to lead the Roos for the next two seasons, it could help open up communication between the two clubs.
"Rutherglen was one of the original clubs in the Ovens and Murray, but the most important facet in my vision is to have ownership between the two communities in a manner that shares grounds and people from both communities are able to participate in making decisions," he said.
"You only have to look at the models out in the bush like Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock, the Billabong Crows and CDHBU. If people are willing to do it, you never know what could happen."
Mr Longmire said after three floods in 12 years at Corowa-Rutherglen's home ground, John Foord Oval, the most recent of which has rendered the Roos' clubrooms unusable in 2023, a discussion on whether the venue needed to be upgraded or new amenities built should be had.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
