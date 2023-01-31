"Not good enough" police raged at drivers behind the wheel over four-day blitz

One-in-six motorists have tested positive for illicit drugs in a result that bitterly disappointed Wodonga police.
Eight drivers out of 53 tested gave such readings during a special four-day roads blitz that began on Australia Day.
Police said the motorists who tested positive suffered an immediate loss of licence.
Acting Sergeant Damian Schmidt said seven motorists were detected drink-driving out of 3800 tested, while 105 people were issued on-the-spot fines for speeding.
Sergeant Schmidt said he was appalled by the choices made by some people over the four days.
"It's a disappointing result," he said.
Sergeant Schmidt said there were four serious collisions resulting in injury across the Beechworth, Alpine and Wangaratta areas.
That was separate to the death of retired Rutherglen farmer Tony Reeckman, 59, in a collision between his bicycle and a car at Lilliput on Friday.
Sergeant Schmidt said four motorists were caught driving without a licence.
He said the results of the campaign should be a warning for motorists to take extra caution when driving on the roads.
"People need to slow right now and concentrate."
