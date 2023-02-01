AMERICAN rocker Gary Puckett was destined to work in the industry.
Growing up in Washington and Idaho with musician parents, Puckett said music was simply in his DNA.
"Throughout college my parents wanted me to be a doctor, lawyer or an Indian chief!" he said.
"They were both musicians; my father played saxophone and my mother the piano.
"There was always music in the house; I grew up listening to Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, all the great music that rock 'n' roll was built on.
"I was studying academics during the day and working in nightclubs at night."
When Puckett finally dropped out of college in San Diego, California, he played in several local bands before joining the Outcasts, a hard rock group, which produced two singles.
Later Gary Puckett and The Union Gap recorded their first single Woman, Woman in August 1967.
It became their first hit, reaching No. 3 in Cashbox and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was quickly certified as a million-selling Gold disc.
Now etched in rock 'n' roll history, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap is touring Australia during February and March - including a show at The Commercial Club Albury on Friday, March 3.
The band's career is credited with six consecutive Gold records from 1968, more than any other recording act including The Beatles.
Puckett is one of the few elite artists whose first five album releases went Gold; not even Elvis accomplished this!
He even performed at a command performance at The White House at the invitation of the President for Prince Charles and Princess Anne.
Gary Puckett and The Union Gap have continued to tour the world in a show that is loaded with hits such as Young Girl, Woman Woman, Lady Willpower, Over You, Don't Give Into Him, The Girl Is A Woman Now and many other hits.
They have maintained a busy touring schedule throughout their career performing to sell-out audiences, doing more than 150 performances a year in a show that is packed with rock 'n' roll energy and vocal excellence.
Puckett's velvet voice is complemented with the vocal harmony and musical perfection of The Union Gap.
Aged 80, Puckett said he was grateful fans still enjoyed his music.
"I will still be doing this for as long as the good Lord lets me!"
