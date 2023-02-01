The Border Mail
Albury Thunder re-signs forward Sam Collins for the season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Albury Thunder prop Sam Collins attracts three Wagga Kangaroos' defenders last year.

I just thought I'd be leaving the area towards the start of the year, but circumstances have changed, so I thought I'd take advantage of it.

- Albury Thunder forward Sam Collins

Albury Thunder has received an unexpected bonus with powerhouse prop Sam Collins re-signing for the Group Nine rugby league club.

Sports Journalist

