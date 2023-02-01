The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health dietitian Amanda Kiss receives first Tim Fischer Memorial Scholarship

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 2 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Blake, Albury Wodonga Health Operations Manager Cancer Services Diane Davey, Judy Brewer and Amanda Kiss welcome the wide-ranging benefits to come from the inaugural Tim Fischer Memorial Scholarship.

A DIETITIAN who wants to reduce malnutrition among cancer patients on the Border will use a major scholarship to further her work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.