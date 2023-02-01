ALBURY MP Justin Clancy says the bombshell of Corowa-Rutherglen sitting out this year's footy season could encourage discussion on government funding for struggling clubs.
Mr Clancy, who said he had visited the club last week, was "aware of the challenges" facing regional sports clubs.
It is understood the club will officially announce its withdrawal from the 2023 season due to a player shortage and flood damage at a meeting tonight.
"I'm sure whatever decision is made at the moment, they will certainly bounce back," Mr Clancy said.
"I actually caught up with the club, saw the president Graham Hosier last week and (talked about) the challenges we are facing and am confident we will work through it and we'll make sure we come out the other side.
"We had a conversation around disaster recovery funding ... that is something that I hope to explore further with the club.
"There is the significant Commonwealth funding for disaster recovery that is administered through the states through a grant process."
Mr Clancy said he would be happy to work with the club "irrespective of the decision this week to make sure that the club is continuing to move forward".
"I'd like to explore ways with the club to see if they can take the opportunity for that," he said.
"They're confronted with a decision point ... I've been down there at the club on several occasions and there's a real spirit to that club, a real sense of community to that club."
Mr Clancy said he understood the pressures facing clubs in regional areas.
"As a former club president myself, I can appreciate that how such a decision, the magnitude of the decision would weigh on the club, the president and the committee," he said.
"My thoughts are really with them at this stage because it's a terribly challenging time for the club.
"These decisions are made by people who are absolutely passionate about their club and passionate, you know, about their football and netball.
"So being faced with such a decision point is difficult."
He said the news Corowa-Rutherglen would pull out of this year's season was "shocking and confronting".
"It's an awful shock that it's had to sort of come to this, the club's, you know, confronted with being at a point where they need to consider their immediate playing future," he said.
"And that's always a difficult point in time for any club to have to examine."
Mr Clancy said he admired the passion displayed by the players, the administrators, the members and supporters.
"They're a passionate group of people that are proud of their club, they'll be working towards getting as much information in front of them so that they can make the right decision for the club," he said.
"But it's a perfect storm moment ... it's not one particular aspect, there are several aspects.
"That's the challenge, just at this point in time the club rooms is one part of it, but so is the player numbers.
"There are multiple factors at play here at this point in time.
"We all appreciate the importance of the these community clubs, you know, just these past few weeks there was significant stronger country community funding announcements and the Corowa Football Netball Club has been recipients of that on previous occasions."
