Albury MP Justin Clancy says thoughts with Corowa-Rutherglen as it faces missing O and M season

By Ted Howes
February 2 2023 - 4:00am
Albury MP Justin Clancy says he hopes Corowa-Rutherglen will bounce back after officials have been forced to likely sit out the 2023 Ovens and Murray season.

ALBURY MP Justin Clancy says the bombshell of Corowa-Rutherglen sitting out this year's footy season could encourage discussion on government funding for struggling clubs.

Ted Howes

