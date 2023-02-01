There are hopes increased hours of subsidised kindergarten will improve the reliability of staffing in early childhood education, as a sector-wide reform is rolled out in Victoria.
This year an estimated 140,000 families will access the free kinder program, which offers up to 15 hours of funded learning for both three- and four-year-olds each week.
On the first day of school for first-year students on Tuesday, Wodonga West Children's Centre educator Kylie Whitsed said both children and the sector stood to benefit from the initiative.
"It will be great for the access of parents, for working parents especially," Ms Whitsed said.
"We have seen already an increase in enrollments, dramatically this year compared to other years."
According to Victorian government data, lack of access to childcare forces more than 260,000 women out of the workforce in the state, widening pay and career gaps and exacerbating gender inequality.
Ms Whitsed said expanded free kinder stood to improve attraction and retention for the profession, which would lead to centres being able to increase student places.
"Jumping up to 15 (hours) a week, that really gives huge scope for parents to work," Ms Whitsed said.
"Given that it is longer hours, that makes it more sustainable for somebody to work in this profession."
The free kinder program has been opted into by 97 per cent of Victorian kindergarten providers, including sessional kinder and long daycare centres.
Wodonga West Children's Centre principal Jocelyn Owen welcomed the initiative, saying the benefit of early years education to a child's development was easy to recognise.
"They are well equipped to start school if they have had at least two years of kinder," Mrs Owen said.
"I can see a huge difference in a child who has not been to kindergarten.
"Kinder is huge bonus for when they start school as a five-year-old," she said.
As an overwhelmingly young and feminised industry, and with issues of high churn and burnout for its workers, Mrs Owen said targeted recruitment was needed to address workplace diversity and inclusion.
"Having more male role models in kindergartens is what we need," Mrs Owen said.
"Being remunerated properly would be a good start."
