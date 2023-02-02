The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged assault of umpire at Yarrawonga: Case adjourned, solicitor tells court of progress

Updated February 3 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Umpire assault case is adjourned, as 'productive discussions' continue

The case against a man accused of assaulting a junior football umpire during a game at Yarrawonga has been adjourned again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.