Umpire assault case is adjourned, as 'productive discussions' continue

The case against a man accused of assaulting a junior football umpire during a game at Yarrawonga has been adjourned again.
Shannon Prideaux is facing charges of recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault and making threats to kill over the incident that is alleged to have taken place at Yarrawonga on July 24 last year.
The matter returned to Cobram Court on Wednesday, having last been listed in court in October last year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Acting for Prideaux, solicitor Daniel Taylor said negotiations in the matter were ongoing, and that the defence and prosecution were having "productive discussions".
He said the discussions had been around the consideration of whether a diversion for 46-year-old Prideaux would be "in range".
"Those were discussions that the prosecution were going to have with the (police) informant, and wanted a bit more time to do so," he told the court. "My client's has got no priors."
In general, diversions allow an accused to take responsibility for an offence but avoid a criminal record.
My client's has got no priors.- Solicitor Daniel Taylor
"For Mr Prideaux, the principle is this ... even if police offer it (a diversion), it will be a matter for the magistrate to decide if it's suitable for diversion," Ms Goldsbrough said on Wednesday.
The case returns March 29.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.