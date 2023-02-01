Four Border properties sold under the hammer from 11 auctions on Tuesday.
Ray White Albury North held its first series of online auctions for 2023, with two homes which had spent an extended period on the market snapped up.
A four-bedroom, two bathroom home on Pearsall Street in Lavington sold for $40,000 above reserve at $525,000, while a two-bedroom property on Jackson Place at North Albury attracted strong interest and eventually was taken for $260,000.
"The owners at Pearsall Street were absolutely ecstatic with their result. It sold for $525,000 and their reserve was $485,000," estate agent Andrea Lever said.
Ms Lever's agency also sold a three-bedroom Thurgoona home on Felstead Circuit for $555,000, with another three-bedroom dwelling on Waugh Road in North Albury purchased for $370,000.
"The owner of the house at Felstead Circuit was also over the moon. It's not a big home and they were happy if it got to $500,000," she said.
"Waugh Road sold for $370,000, which was a good result for an older house in that area that needs a bit of love.
"This time last year, we had eight properties go to auction and they all sold, so it does show the market is a bit tighter and obviously we've had a lot of interest rate rises compared to 12 months ago."
Ms Lever said the auction for a block of units on Plummer Street in South Albury was cancelled at the last minute due to a delay with the contract, but it will be placed on the market next week.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
