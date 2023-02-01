The Border Mail
Four homes in North Albury, Lavington and Thurgoona sold by Ray White Albury North from 11 online auctions

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 1 2023 - 7:00pm
A four-bedroom, two bathroom home on Pearsall Street in Lavington sold for $525,000, some $40,000 above its reserve on Tuesday. Picture by Ray White Albury North

Four Border properties sold under the hammer from 11 auctions on Tuesday.

Local News

