Shovels hit the ground at Glenrowan to mark the beginning of construction for the Inland Rail project in Victoria on Wednesday.
ARTC Victoria projects general manager Ed Walker said diversions of overhead powerlines had commenced around Glenrowan and estimated the bridge would be completed in 12 months.
"The existing bridge will remain open throughout and once the new bridge is constructed, we will demolish the existing bridge," he said.
Inland Rail interim chief executive Rebecca Pickering said the aim was to reduce the impact on the community during construction, but railway closures would be required at various stages.
"It tends to be in windows that can be up to 60 hours long, which is where you will see more impactful aspects of construction such as temporary road closures, diversions and more noise, but the most important thing is to make sure the community is aware and understands what is coming," she said.
"Passenger trains will keep running, but when we have to shut the track, we'll have clear plans in place about alternate means of transport."
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the Inland Rail project would give an economic boost to the rural city, with works to soon begin on upgrading its rail precinct with a new pedestrian underpass, while Glenrowan's tourism businesses around the Ned Kelly siege site would benefit from a new structure.
"The bridge has seen its day, so it's going to be great for Glenrowan," he said."
Ms Pickering thanked the community of Glenrowan for its input during the consultation period to determine the design of the new bridge.
"I think here in Glenrowan we've got the support of the community to bring change and they can see the town is going to benefit from the construction," she added.
Jesse Sanderson, who runs the neighbouring Ned Kelly's Last Stand Animatronic Theatre, would have liked the new bridge built in the same spot as the existing structure.
"Things they promised me they were going to do, they haven't done. They were going to keep the trees out the back, but they cut them all down one day," he said.
"All that aside, I have two members of ARTC staff doing their best to help me out as I'm impacted by the build."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the construction process of Inland Rail, which included lowering of the track at Barnawartha North, was timely to help lift the development industry.
"After the rail line is created, it will open up opportunities for businesses not otherwise able to relocate out of metro areas," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
