Bothered beak goes yike at police pursuit Pike's suburban streets speed spike

A Lavington man who led police on a pursuit during which he hit 120km/h in a residential street had been desperate to get home to see his baby daughter.
That was the story Justin Anthony Pike shared soon after he suddenly pulled up and got out of his car outside a residence on Kotthoff Street in Lavington.
It was where he lived, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard.
Police had further suspicions about the 27-year-old, so subjected him to a preliminary breath test.
He failed, then produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.078.
Pike's woes continued when police searched him and found a folding knife with a seven-centimetre blade during a search.
Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen that her client was facing "very serious" matters, pointing out a recent police pursuit in Sydney that had a tragic outcome.
"Those persons are no longer with us," she said.
Pike pleaded guilty to police pursuit, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, never licensed person drive vehicle on road and driving with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Ms Simonsen said a sentence assessment report would be appropriate as "I say there are alternatives to full-time imprisonment, particularly when we look at things like community service".
Pike's errant driving began on January 6 about 7.50pm when he turned from Wagga into Union roads in Lavington, causing his back wheels to lose traction.
Police pulled in behind Pike and watched his car lose traction again as he turned into Calimo Street. He then drove at 120km/h on Dick Road and 110km/h on McDonald Road.
He will be sentenced on March 15.
