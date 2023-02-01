A man and woman have been charged with property and fraud-related offences following an investigation into an alleged crime spree across Wagga.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District's Proactive Crime Team commenced an investigation after reports of thefts from motor vehicles, as well as the alleged theft of a Mazda CX5, in Gobbagombalin on Sunday evening.
The stolen vehicle was later found burnt out on Roach Road at Moorong about 12.40pm the following day.
Following inquiries, police attended a unit on Marshall Street in Ashmont about 11am on Tuesday and arrested a 25-year-old man.
The man was also subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order and during a search of the unit, police seized ammunition, clothing relevant to the investigation, a passport and jewellery - believed to have been stolen - as well as logbooks belonging to an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Police allege property from a vehicle reported stolen from Ashmont on Friday was also found.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A short time later, police attended a neighbouring property where they arrested a 38-year-old woman, who police allege was also in possession of stolen property.
Both were taken to Wagga police station, where the man was charged with 11 offences, including five counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, two counts of being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, two counts of larceny and one count each of drive conveyance taken without consent of owner and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Police will allege in court that credit cards were stolen from the vehicles and used at multiple service stations and businesses in the Wagga area over the proceeding days.
The man was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The woman was charged with four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and one count of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on April 12.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.