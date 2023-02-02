These shows are a must-see with Joel Havea featuring songs from his 2020 album Ki 'a Lavaka, which explored his Tongan heritage as well as songs from across his career. Co-presented by Indigo FM, Arts Rutherglen and Destination Rutherglen, Havea exudes original storytelling and songwriting. Having grown up at Yackandandah, Havea has strong ties to the North East. Staghorn Flat country music sensation Jack Gregory, 12, is supporting act.

