SIP UP
A new two-day festival, Sip & Savour Albury, will showcase the best regional food, wine, beer, spirits and music. It will feature award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke and popular pop music trio, Telenova, on Saturday with award-winning Australian singer-songwriters, Kate Miller-Heidke and Lisa Mitchell, on Sunday. Festival goers can enjoy food, drink and non-stop entertainment both indoors and outdoors. There will be masterclasses and workshops from regional artisans and celebrities, alongside kids' entertainment.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, February 4, 10am to 1pm
Learn how to fix broken items to save them from landfill. This month's Repair Cafe will focus on furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, battery operated and device repair and help, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. It cannot repair electrical appliances. It's a free service but a donation is appreciated.
LISTEN UP
Joel Havea Live, Kergunyah Memorial Hall, Saturday, February 4, 6pm, and Rutherglen Convent, Sunday, February 5, 2pm
These shows are a must-see with Joel Havea featuring songs from his 2020 album Ki 'a Lavaka, which explored his Tongan heritage as well as songs from across his career. Co-presented by Indigo FM, Arts Rutherglen and Destination Rutherglen, Havea exudes original storytelling and songwriting. Having grown up at Yackandandah, Havea has strong ties to the North East. Staghorn Flat country music sensation Jack Gregory, 12, is supporting act.
READ UP
Dads Read Storytime, Lavington Library, Northpoint Tower, Griffith Road, Lavington, Saturday, February 4, 10.30am
Dads Read is back! Bring your little ones to the popular Dads Read at this special Saturday Storytime. Have fun listening to stories together, borrow lots of books and make a fun craft to take home. No cost.
RACE UP
Albury Wodonga Triathlon Club Sprint Distance Triathlon, Allans Flat Reserve, Yackandandah, Sunday, February 5, 8am
Join this sprint distance triathlon (500-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-kilometre run). Register via the Triathlon Australia portal. Tri Vic members $30 entry individual and team. Non-Tri Vic $60 entry.
DRIVE UP
Sunday Session with Paris Zachariou, Mountain View Hotel, Whitfield, Sunday, February 5, 2pm
Mountain View Hotel is a boutique gastro pub, restaurant and motel in the heart of the King Valley. On Sunday Paris comes to Whitfield! Enjoy great tunes, cool drinks and fabulous atmosphere. Lunch or dinner bookings recommended.
