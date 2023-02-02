The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, February 4-5, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homegrown singer-songwriter Lisa Mitchell will perform at Sip & Savour Albury in QEII Square on Sunday.

SIP UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.