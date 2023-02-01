Jess Crossman sees herself as anything but a rising star when she's working the grind of her busy day-to-day life in an ambulance.
But that hasn't stopped the 26-year-old Holbrook-based paramedic, who grew up in Tumut, from dreaming about life on the big stage.
And the dream has come true, after she appeared on the episode of Australian Idol that aired on TV Wednesday night.
"It feels so good to be able to talk about it and not have to keep it a secret," she said of the fact she has had to keep her involvement to herself.
Crossman made her way to Sydney with her mother Helen and best friend Amelia for the auditions in October.
She quickly became one of the judges' favourites, moving into the top 50.
"I've always wanted to give it a go since I was little," she said.
"I watched the show as a child, but I just needed a little push. I've been singing ever since I could talk.
"Mum reckons it got serious when every single time I'd see a guitar I couldn't put it down. I started playing guitar at 11 and doing gigs at 15."
But Crossman knew she also had to have another career given the precarious nature of the music industry, so her dreams ran second to becoming a paramedic.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Mum used to tell me it's OK to have a dream, but you've got to have something to fall back on," she said.
For her audition, Crossman sang - and performed on guitar - the song You've got the love by Florence + The Machine.
"My guitar is my security blanket," she said. "And singing in front of the judges was exciting."
The memory of having once watched the show while imagining "that could be me one day" has remained with her for years.
Meeting the judges - Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Junior - and having them all stare at her was intimidating.
"I don't think I've been more nervous in my entire life," she said.
But for all her nerves, Crossman was thrilled at the tremendous outcome.
"Hats off also to my mum," she said. "She's always made me feel like I could do anything. I'm sure my life is going to change. If there's anyone out there who believes they don't have it in them, think otherwise and give it a crack anyway."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.