A club official at the heart of one of the last to go into recess in the region says Corowa-Rutherglen might not return if it sits out the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season.
Neil Reid was Glenrowan's new secretary in October, 2019, when the decision was made to go into recess in the Ovens and King Football Netball League.
The plan was to rejoin in 2021, but the Tigers never returned.
Ironically, Reid never saw the club play in his official role.
"I was dumbfounded when I read The Border Mail this morning (Wednesday)," he revealed.
It must be stressed that Reid is like all followers of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League community and desperately wants the Roos to play this year.
And while all situations are different, and there's been examples of clubs returning after going into recess, he offers a cautionary tale of the Roos' plans to return in 2024.
"I'm not a defeatist, but if I was Corowa-Rutherglen, I'd be making all efforts, and I'm sure they are, to keep the teams afloat this year, in my experience, I couldn't see them coming back," he warned.
A little more than six months after the Roos were in the top five at senior level in football, a player exodus in both football and netball, along with unusable clubrooms after flooding, has forced the club to lean towards sitting out the season.
"It's definitely an over-simplification to say we will go into recess for 12 months because, it's the end of the club," Reid stated.
"The small committee we had busted out backsides for 12 months looking at ways to try and raise money, but we got very little support from anyone actually.
"Quite simply, there's too many teams and not enough players in the region.
"We then spent the next 12 months dealing with the Department (of) Consumer Affairs (Victoria), trying to undo the corporation and wind the club up, it was a bloody nightmare.
"The common opinion when we went into recess is there's a 98 per cent chance we won't come back.
"It's pretty well accepted that once you go into that situation, the players that you do have won't be coming back because they've now found a new club.
"You have to think about it like this, you are virtually starting a club from scratch."
All O and M followers will be hoping for a miracle recovery, but realistically there's not the numbers available for that to happen.
