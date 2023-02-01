The Border Mail
Former Glenrowan secretary on his club going into recess

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:26pm
The Spencer name is synonomous with Corowa-Rutherglen with Cal Spencer in action against Albury on Easter Saturday last year.

A club official at the heart of one of the last to go into recess in the region says Corowa-Rutherglen might not return if it sits out the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season.

