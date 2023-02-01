Barriers to employment in the Riverina Murray will be reported to a federal agency following a series of community consultations.
Albury construction career non-profit On-Country Pathways have been tasked with running the month of hearings across 15 locations.
Starting February 2 in Deniliquin, the issues facing in Albury will be heard on February 9.
"There will be patterns that emerge but I'm sure each community will have their own challenges," Mr Moffitt said.
"We are on the lookout for community champions and key community contacts who will work with us on this co-design process. Community consultation is the first step of a big project to improve economic prosperity for all Indigenous people in this area."
"It is about finding out what is happening on the ground, not coming up with solution sitting in an office," he said.
The consultations are open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people who live or work in the region, to be compiled into a report for the National Indigenous Australians Agency's skills and employment program.
"There are lots of support agencies out there that have been funded by governments to address these issues over a long period," Mr Moffitt said.
"If there are agencies out there that are not doing their job, maybe part of the solution is to connect those dots and get that engagement."
