Award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke is on deck for the Border's newest festival this weekend.
Sip & Savour Albury will showcase the best regional food, wine, beer, spirits and music in QEII Square Saturday and Sunday.
Pyke's six studio albums have all debuted in the ARIA Top 10.
Among numerous other honours, he has received four ARIA Awards, 10 ARIA nominations and gold and platinum accreditations.
Pyke will perform his set from 5.15pm Saturday followed by Australian pop music trio Telenova from 6.45pm.
Earlier Saturday Sweet Citrus will perform at 1.45pm, Asha Bright at 2.45pm and Toby Mobbs at 4pm.
Sunday live music highlights will be Lisa Mitchell from 2.15pm and Kate Miller-Heidke from 3.45pm.
Rounding out the program will be Iva 11.45am, Paige McSmith 12.15pm and Jasmin Jade 1.15pm.
Sip & Savour will present a weekend of carefully curated events and experiences from industry experts and household names, showcasing the local innovation and diversity against a backdrop of stunning landscapes, live music and culture.
Festival goers will be able to enjoy food, drink and non-stop entertainment both indoors and outdoors with ample space, furniture or picnic-style seating.
They can also attend masterclasses and workshops from regional artisans and household names, alongside children's entertainment to enchant both the young and young at heart.
Festival tickets are on sale from sipandsavour.com.au.
The festival is supported by Destination NSW to buoy regional tourism after the global pandemic
