Josh Pyke tops all-star line-up for inaugural Sip & Savour Albury

By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:00am
Award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke will perform in QEII Square on Saturday as part of the inaugural Sip & Savour Albury, a two-day festival showcasing regional food, wine, beer, spirits, music and culture in the heart of Albury.

