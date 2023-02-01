Curfew, jail sentence in the community for drunken bashing of partner after party

A middle-aged man who drunkenly bashed his partner in front of her children after a party in Corowa has avoided a jail cell but must abide by a nightly curfew.
Within hours of repeatedly punching the woman, Daryl John Kelly entered a guilty plea from the Albury police station dock while making a successful bail application.
Kelly, now 48, later changed his mind and through a new lawyer, Dane Keenes, sought a plea traversal hearing.
That was successful, paving the way to him contesting the charge at a recent hearing before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
However, Ms McLaughlin found the charge proved and so Kelly fronted court again this week for sentencing.
The former truck driver who now does concreting work in Wangaratta, was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' jail, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin further ordered that Kelly abide by a nightly 9pm to 5am curfew until March 1.
In Kelly's favour was the fact he had committed no further offences since the assault just before midnight on March 6, 2022.
Ms McLaughlin noted how Kelly had no matters in his history for domestic violence for almost 20 years.
"This appears to be somewhat out-of-character for you, as a more mature man," she said.
"Alcohol goes some way to explaining why such a serious offence was occasioned by you."
But Ms McLaughlin said the offence was aggravated by having taken place, at the tail-end of a party in an Edward Street home, in front of the victim's two older children, then aged 10 and 8.
Mr Keenes said while he accepted, in response to doubt expressed by Ms McLaughlin, there was no provocation involved in the assault, "(Kelly) did not start" an argument that immediately preceded the violence that night.
Kelly, he said, now worked full-time as a concreter and since the incident had abided by strict bail conditions, while displaying insight into what he did.
"He does acknowledge his role in causing the offence that occurred."
The assault came after the victim asked Kelly to hand back her car keys.
He lunged at the woman, punching her to the left side of the face with such force she fell to the floor.
Kelly shoved her head into a hallway wall then repeatedly punched her to the face, leaving her with heavy bleeding and a suspected broken jaw.
