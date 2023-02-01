Two previously homeless men put up in emergency accommodation in next-door units at an Albury motel have landed behind bars after a violent bust-up.
Both men had long-standing issues with alcohol abuse, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday.
Gavin William Penney pleaded guilty to affray and was released on a nine-month community corrections order.
Police said Penney and Dean Albury Dukeson were drinking alcohol in their neighbouring units on Tuesday evening.
Penney, 51, said he had just returned to his room at 5.40pm when Dukeson, 46, "had a go" at him over where his car was parked.
Penney, police said, antagonised Dukeson by calling him a "gronk" and so his next-door neighbour allegedly retaliated by punching him, causing the older man to fall into a fence.
"The accused (Penney) stated that he pulled a knife on the co-accused, who tried to lunge at him whilst standing in the kitchen inside his unit."
Dukeson had also alleged Penney tried to grab him by the throat during their fight.
Dukeson pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to affray and had his charge adjourned to March 15.
On being granted bail, Dukeson put his hands together as if in prayer and looked to the ceiling of the Albury police station dock.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Dukeson's lawyer, Piers Blomfield, it was essential the two men not return to the Burvale Motor Inn on Young Street.
Dukeson would not, he said, as he and his partner had secured a place for last night at least at an Albury caravan park.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Penney, who had an acquired brain injury - "he has his own difficulties, if I can put it in those terms, your honour" - would be returning to the motel, where both men had spent the past few weeks.
Later, Ms McLaughlin pointed out to Mr Blomfield, within the context of Dukeson's not guilty plea, how the court observed the heavy bruising under Penney's right eye.
