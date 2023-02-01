The Border Mail
Paige Moloney appointed A-grade coach of Billabong Crows

By Steve Tervet
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:45am
Paige Moloney has spent the last five years in junior coaching but this year she will lead Billabong Crows' A-grade side in the Hume League netball competition. The season starts on April 15. Picture by Mark Jesser

Paige Moloney is the new A-grade coach of Billabong Crows.

