Paige Moloney is the new A-grade coach of Billabong Crows.
The 26-year-old takes over the reins from Millie Ferguson at the club where she has spent her whole life.
Moloney steps up after five years mentoring junior grades, the culmination of which saw her lead the Crows under-17s to the premiership last year.
"After coaching various junior roles for the past five years, the conversation came up late last year about whether I'd be keen to take on a senior coaching role for the first time," Moloney said.
"It was a pretty easy decision for me in the end, with a great support network around the club.
"It's pretty daunting coaching the senior grade for the first time but it makes me feel a bit better knowing there's people around to help when I need it.
"It's a massive privilege and honour to be asked and given the opportunity to coach any grade, let alone the A-grade side.
"It's an awesome responsibility and I know I've got some pretty big shoes to fill, following on from the past few coaches we've had at the club.
"Hopefully I can take a little bit of what I've learned from them and, through the guidance of the senior people throughout the club, we can keep going and build on the success we've had in the past few years."
ALSO IN SPORT
Moloney, a premiership player with the Crows, knows exactly how much the club means to so many.
"I've been at Billabong Crows all my life, played all my junior netball out there and it's a great community club," she said.
"The people are so welcoming and all the new people that have come over the years comment on how family-orientated the club is.
"Without the footy club, there's not much left out there in the towns so the football club's a huge part of the local community; seeing everyone get together on a Thursday and a Saturday makes the place really brighten up.
"It's hard to put into words but I love it out there and the people make it everything."
Billabong Crows finished third on the A-grade ladder last season, with a 14-4 record, before being defeated by Howlong in the second week of finals.
"We've got a few new faces at the club this year and we'll also get to see a few local juniors move into the seniors," Moloney said.
"As a club, we're very lucky to have such a strong junior group to filter through, which makes it that little bit easier to fill all senior grades.
"We'll retain a few players out of the A-grade side from last year I'm really excited to see what we can do this year.
"Hopefully we're still in the mix with those better sides."
