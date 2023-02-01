The search for a ruckman is leading North Albury on a trip down memory lane.
Hoppers coach Tim Broomhead is still hopeful of landing a big man before the new Ovens and Murray season starts in less than two months' time.
And he revealed it could be a case of bringing a familiar face back to Bunton Park.
"We're still on the hunt for a ruckman at the moment," Broomhead said.
"You always hear clubs throw big money at ruckmen and I have learned there are not many around.
"If you can get one, it's probably a good idea to look after them and keep them.
"Last year, we had no experienced ruckmen playing.
"We had a young kid, Zac Bonetti, who played seven games and I think it was the first seven games of footy he's ever played.
"Whilst he was doing his best, some of the big boys in the league are pretty big, strong and mean so we need to get a big fella in to compete with that.
"It's not the be-all and end-all and we'll find ways around it if we don't get one.
"I am hopeful though.
"We're still trying and we've got a few people we're in touch with at the moment.
"We're still waiting but as the season comes around pretty quickly and we still don't have one, it gets harder.
"But we're definitely working on that and trying to work out what the best way of doing that is.
"We've got a few guys that used to play here who we're trying to convince to make a comeback but I'm sure, one way or another, we'll fill the hole."
Key forward Josh Minogue rejoined the Hoppers from Heidelberg last month, with Layton Taylor (Curtin University), Jack Reynolds (Marrar Bombers), Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis (North Wagga), Tom Anderson (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong), Jamo Bouffler (Uni Blues) and Nick Lockhart (Murray Magpies) having also come on board.
"With the points system, we went relatively locally with the Wagga boys and we wanted to get guys with a little bit of experience and good people into the club as well," Broomhead said.
"We're pretty comfortable that's what we've done so far.
"We're trying to fill the holes, we had three guys that left but structurally, we should stack up pretty well.
"I'm going over our squad at the moment and seeing how it's all looking.
"It's coming along nicely with what we've brought in."
