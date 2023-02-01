Two taken to hospital after intersection car crash in East Albury

Two people were taken to hospital for assessment after a car crash in East Albury on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Keene Street and Borella Road about 6.30pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were assessed, with one woman complaining of chest pain from being struck by air bags.
They were taken to the nearby Albury hospital, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.
Two vehicles appeared to receive significant damage and tow trucks were on the scene.
Traffic was able to move slowly through the crash site shortly after the impact.
In Wodonga, police inquiries are continuing after a driver ran from a car crash about 9pm Tuesday.
The incident, near the roundabout at Melrose Drive and Lawrence Street, was attended by fire crews and a tow truck.
