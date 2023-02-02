Murray Magpies are pushing hard to field junior football grades again this year.
The Lavington-based club hasn't had an under-14 side for the past two seasons, while the Magpies also lacked under-17s in 2022.
But they intend to participate in all four grades of Hume League football when the season kicks off in April.
"We've already had a lot of interest - but we need more," co-president Andrew Hume said.
"It's important for future generations to come through the club, to progress from under-14s right up through to our seniors.
"That type of thing is very rare nowadays and we're passionate about getting kids active.
"It's not just about sport, it's also about being able to bond and social interaction.
"They'll get to meet new kids from different schools and form friendships."
Players of all abilities can register through the Murray Magpies Facebook page.
"This is important for the Magpies because every side that's been successful has had a core of juniors that have come up through the ranks," Hume League president Phil Bouffler said.
"They're one-pointers under the new points system and you need those core players to be part of the team.
"The Magpies are pretty confident of having 14s and 17s this coming year, which will be great for the league.
"The club's in a great area, their facilities are fantastic and it's hard to get a game in some of these other clubs so come down and enjoy the Hume League experience."
Meanwhile, the Magpies will fill all netball grades this year after not having an under-17 side in 2022.
