The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Magpies looking to field under-14 and under-17 football sides in the Hume League

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
February 2 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Magpies secretary Jess Black, co-president Andrew Hume and junior co-ordinator Tycarl Cole with some of the club's youngest players. Picture by James Wiltshire

Murray Magpies are pushing hard to field junior football grades again this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.