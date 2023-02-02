The future of women's water polo is in good hands at Pool Pirates.
A superb performance from the Ovens and Murray outfit last weekend saw it lift the NSW Water Polo Open Country Clubs Championships trophy for the first time.
Pool Pirates president Shannon Clark was delighted with the performance as the club became the second from the Ovens and Murray association behind Sharks to win the prestigious event.
"It's a really experienced tournament and we were just super proud of our young junior girls, because for a number of them, water polo is their number one sport," she said.
"They spend a lot of time training, travelling and trying to get to quality tournaments against quality competition to improve their game."
Clark said the knowledge of coaches Kristy Hogan and Tegan Miles, the latter who returned to the pool after having a baby just 12 weeks ago, was integral to the side's success.
"Tegan would say that she didn't have much influence, but within the club and the girls that were in the pool, Tegan has had a major influence, not just in the physicality of the play, but also the smarts of it at all," she said.
"She's a teacher at Albury High School, so she teaches a lot of the girls as well and has a great relationship with them.
"Kristy was poolside and has coached the girls basically since they were in under-12s.
"Kristy has been the one that has got them together and made them really competitive as a regional team.'
Chelsea Isaac, 16, a member of the Australian junior women's team and NSW under-17 side was a star performer, while fellow state representatives Ryleigh Hogan (NSW under-17s) and Macy Clark (Victoria under-17s) also stood out.
The trio all recently featured at the Australian Youth Championships in Perth and play club water polo in Sydney.
"Whilst the O and M as an association is really strong regionally, you've got to go to Sydney and Canberra and play against those top teams. It's a whole different level once you hit the metro tournaments," Clark said.
"They give up a lot of their weekends and a lot of their time to go and play in these tournaments and I guess it's starting to show now that they're getting that little bit older."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.