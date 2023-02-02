The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Blacksmiths keep 'fascinating' old-fashioned craft alive and smoking

TH
By Ted Howes
February 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blacksmith Wayne Wagstaff, pictured at Gardenesque in Albury's Botanic Gardens, says people have a fascination for beautiful, hand-made items that aren't mass-produced on a factory assembly line. Picture by Ted Howes

Soaring interest in hand-crafted sculptures, art works and implements is driving a resurgence of what was once considered to be a dying art - blacksmithing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.