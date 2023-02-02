Soaring interest in hand-crafted sculptures, art works and implements is driving a resurgence of what was once considered to be a dying art - blacksmithing.
At Albury's Gardenesque event at the Botanic Gardens last week, while onlookers milled around the latest in landscaping and plant trends, dozens were drawn to see blacksmith Wayne Wagstaff plying his craft with a flourish.
Mr Wagstaff had travelled from Windsor in the Hunter region to show off his wares from his business, Arts by Degree, and when the sparks started flying, found himself one of the main attractions.
"A lot of people love to see blacksmiths at work, it holds a fascination for them," he said. "I was running a disability business specialising in wheelchair repairs and a lot of the brackets were broken so I did a blacksmithing course and learned to shape the metal and forge them into shape," he said.
"Then I started making other things and I was hooked."
Further south at Smoko, near Bright, another blacksmith, Richard Walker, says there aren't enough hours in the day to keep up with demand.
His enterprise, High Country Forge, is regularly commissioned to create small scale projects for backyard gardens, to bigger ventures such as design features in Melbourne mansions.
Mr Walker, who was inspired after seeing a blacksmith at work when he was backpacking through Montana in the US two decades ago, said the humble blacksmith, once a key figure of every town in Australia, was making a comeback in this day and age of mass-produced objects.
"It was sometimes referred to as the king of crafts, because the carpenter needed the blacksmith to make the chisels, the farmer needed the blacksmith to make the implements and so on," Mr Walker said.
"Now it's a labour of love, it's all consuming for me. I do have occasionally smaller works, like forged pokers that I sell to tourists, but I do bigger things too.
"For example, at the moment, I'm building a large set of gates for a private residence in Wodonga.
"I get a lot of enquires too from people who have Googled 'blacksmith' and found me. I had a call from an architect in Melbourne yesterday who's building a big house on the coast.
"They were inquiring about a very bespoke, unique, illustrated stairway system going through two levels in the house."
Mr Walker said he had maintained many traditions of old fashioned craftsmen.
"Some of the equipment I use is quite old, for example mechanical power hammers," he said. "These date back to the 1920s and 1930s."
