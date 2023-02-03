Toby Hartshorn has been dreaming of playing cricket at the highest level for as long as he can remember.
The 14-year-old from Barnawartha, born with a sight condition called nystagmus, will have the opportunity to impress Australian selectors when he makes his representative debut at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships, which start in Brisbane on Sunday.
Toby was introduced to blind cricket by Albury's Mike Hamilton, a national representative, in 2017, at eight years of age and was in his element.
Six years on, the pair will line up together for a combined ACT and Tasmanian team on the national stage.
"It's beautiful. I can't wait to get to Brisbane and get out in the field and have a crack," Toby said.
"I first started playing mainstream cricket when I was about six or seven. The ball started to get a bit faster, so I transferred over to blind cricket just recently in November last year.
"I travelled up to Canberra a couple of times for some training sessions there and decided I would play. I went to the selection and got in."
Players are split up into three different categories with B1 players completely blind, B2s have partial blindness, while B3 players have partial sight.
Toby, a B3, revealed he was "the youngest on the team by a fair way" but had an important role to play.
"In my position, I've got to help direct the B1s around the field and help them as much as I can by directing them to the ball," he said.
"If they miss it, I have to go help them find it and run after it.
"I hope to play for Australia one day. That would be a big stepping stone in my career."
The all-rounder, who has played junior cricket for Kiewa and C grade at his home club Barnawartha-Chiltern, has been training with Mr Hamilton and fellow Australian blind cricketers from Albury, Daniel Searle and Mathew Kent.
It's taken him a bit of time to get used to the game as blind cricket is played with a ball the same size as standard cricket ball, but it is plastic and has ball bearings inside to make it easier for players to track.
The bowling action is underarm and the ball must bounce at least once in each half of the pitch. The bowler must ask the batter if they are ready and say 'play' before they bowl the ball.
At least four B1 players must be included in the starting 11 and bowl a minimum of 40 per cent of the overs.
Toby said it was great to be able to learn more about the sport from the trio without having to regularly travel to the capital cities.
"They're a good bunch of blokes and very inclusive," Toby said.
"The biggest thing I've had to learn is getting down when I'm batting. Being able to adjust from batting from standing up straight to getting on one knee and playing the sweep shot, but you get used it after a little while.
"The ball is rolled, but sometimes if you're playing on a turf pitch, it can sometimes bounce up at you.
"You've got to think fast because if you don't think it's there and you're out."
Mr Hamilton, who has been named ACT-Tasmania captain, said Toby had huge potential to represent Australia.
"I remember showing Toby my Baggy Green in the early days and said it was something for him to strive towards," he said.
"Toby and I met when he was eight and I was in the prime of my cricket career. He was young and aspiring and we got out pretty much weekly for a good six months to do training sessions to get him introduced to the game.
"Time drifted away and priorities shifted, but all of a sudden he's come back into the fold and he's now a young man and got a bit more behind him to actually perform.
"I think he will go far, but given our location, we don't get exposed to the game as much. That's pretty much the feedback from the national coaches from my perspective is they just don't see you enough to know if you're in the team.
"He has a lot of potential and the beauty of it is he's going to be seen at age 14. Most people aren't going to make the team until they're 18, so he's got four years of development."
Mr Hamilton and Mr Kent started blind cricket at 23 after Mr Searle asked them to try it and are now into their 10th season.
"Within six months we were both in the national squad. Mat went to Sri Lanka for his first international series and I went to South Africa for the World Cup, which was amazing," he said.
"I used to play for NSW and they released me this year to support this team.
"NSW has won it three years running. They have a really good grassroots program and really good season throughout the year.
"There's lots of support from Cricket NSW. They play out at Bankstown and have indoor facilities and outdoor facilities. There's a ground dedicated to them with a turf wicket.
"I used to travel up every couple of weekends, but then COVID hit and the tournament hasn't run since 2020."
Mr Searle said the first time the ACT-Tasmania team will play together is at the championships.
"Mat, Mike and I are from Albury and had to get clearance from NSW to play with the ACT-Tasmania team and Toby had to get clearance from Victoria," he said.
"Not that it was an issue because they don't really know us and it's much harder for us to travel there, whereas here we can train together.
"We'll be meeting all the Tasmanian guys for the first time up there. They've been training together in Hobart and we've been communicating through virtual platforms and meeting each other that way and learning about each other.
"When we get to Brisbane it will be the first time we've played together as a team, which is exciting and scary at the same time.
"We're going in with no one expecting anything of us."
This year will be the first time ACT or Tasmania have been represented at the national event.
"Besides us four, I'm pretty sure every other player that will be playing is from the metropolitan area," Mr Searle said.
"The fact that we've got four people here from this region playing in a state side is pretty awesome. There's one guy from Wagga as well who is playing with us.
"It's particularly great that Toby has made it to a state representative team from Barnawartha."
Mr Hamilton said the biggest challenge with blind cricket was the fact the game was fully adapted so players couldn't turn up to their local cricket club to play.
"It's been a bit of a challenge because we can't play many other team sports because of our vision," he said.
"I love this stuff, but I don't get it very often.
"There would be people in Albury-Wodonga who are either vision impaired, have an intellectual disability or are hearing impaired who could be involved in these sports and national championships.
"You go up there and you're with like-minded people, playing a sport you love and you make friends for life. That for me is the most important part."
The quartet fly to Brisbane today and play matches from Sunday through to Thursday, with finals held on Friday.
Cricket charity Lord's Taverners ACT fully funded the ACT-Tasmania team to attend this year's competition.
Deaf and intellectually disabled tournaments will run concurrently with the blind event as part of the National Cricket Inclusion Championships.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
