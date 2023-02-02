An Albury couple renovating their dream home on the Border for the past two years say their "nightmarish" commute to Melbourne has tempted them to head back to the big smoke.
Daniel and Helen Whitehouse said the excitement of cheap flights to the Sunshine Coast with fledgling airline Bonza had overshadowed the lack of reliable transport services between Albury and the state capital.
They said since Rex stopped operating its Melbourne route last May, the frequency of Qantas flights had dropped while the price of fares had skyrocketed.
Both fear the lack of viable transport between the two cities would make Albury an unattractive place for anyone seeking a regular, reliable, affordable commute.
"Rex cost about $99 one way, the price could sometimes be a bit more," Mr Whitehouse said. "It's not the cheapest commute, but it's worthwhile when you consider the cost of living in Albury versus Melbourne.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We don't want to move to Melbourne but we have thought about it - we are established here, we have family here, I was born here, so we don't want to move.
"We don't mind paying a bit extra, but that's if you can get a flight. The state of connectivity between Albury and Melbourne is dire and this will no doubt have severe consequences for the economy here."
Mrs Whitehouse, who is procurement vice-president for McCain Foods Australia, typically travels between Albury and Melbourne three times a week.
When The Border Mail visited the couple's central Albury home, Mrs Whitehouse was booking flights for a business trip this Tuesday. A flight to Melbourne on Tuesday was quoted at $219 with the return flight - with a change in Sydney - coming in at $436.
"We've got an office here but we've got meetings in Melbourne all the time and often there's just no way of getting there."
Mr Whitehouse said: "Albury's air link with Melbourne is economically critical if you want to make the city attractive to anybody to live, work and invest."
A Qantas spokesman said the airline operates four weekly flights from Albury to Melbourne.
"We are adding two further weekly services to our schedule between now and the end of March as our operations continue to improve," the spokesman said.
"We encourage people to book as early as possible to get the best fares."
The spokesman said the airline had flagged last year that it was reducing capacity in response to high fuel prices.
