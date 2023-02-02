FALLS Creek, cut off to Mount Beauty because of a landslide, has suffered a new blow with organisers cancelling the Peaks Challenge bike ride.
The contest had been scheduled for Sunday March 12 on Victoria's Labor Day weekend but it was called off on Thursday because of a lack of road access to Falls Creek.
Major Road Projects Victoria cited high summer rainfall and continued earth tremors as hinderances to restoring the roadway.
With geotechnical investigations still to be finalised the government department has concluded it will not be safe to re-open by March 12.
Its program director Dipal Sorathia could not give a timeframe on when any road access would resume.
"The investigations we'll conduct over the coming weeks will give us the best understanding of how we can safely clear the debris and reconnect the communities of Mount Beauty and Falls Creek," Mr Sorathia said.
The chief executive of the Bicycle Network, which conducts the Peaks Challenge, said it was a disappointing outcome with almost 2000 riders due to participate.
"We recognise this is a significant blow to all riders," Alison McCormack said.
"We know the commitment it takes to train and prepare for this event, and I want to take this opportunity to thank you for sticking with us."
The Peaks Challenge, previously known as the Three Peaks Challenge, was first held in 2010.
It involves riders starting and finishing at Falls Creek and covering a 235-kilometre loop taking in Tawonga Gap and Mount Hotham.
Meanwhile, the Victorian government has announced a $2.9 million package to provide service charge relief for Falls Creek businesses.
The charges, which are paid to Falls Creek Alpine Resort, will be eased on a pro-rata basis for those who operate on the mountain during the eight-month summer green season.
To qualify enterprises will have to show are genuinely seeking to retain permanent staff over the shutdown, not covered by insurance for the road closure and not eligible for other small business flood relief programs.
