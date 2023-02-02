Laura Irvine will lead Yarrawonga's defence of the Ovens and Murray netball premiership this season.
Irvine has been appointed to coach the Pigeons' A-grade side in 2023 after sharing the role with Bridget Cassar last year.
Pregnancy means she'll be a non-playing coach this time around, with Liv Lovell taking a step back for the same reason.
"We've got a great group of girls and we had such a successful season last year, so it was a pretty easy decision to carry on," Irvine said.
"I enjoy working with this group enormously.
"We get on really well both at netball and outside netball, we've formed a great bond over the last few years.
"It's not a chore to have to go to training and get them all together, we love it and we can't wait to catch up again.
"We use it as an outlet, a lot of us, there's quite a few parents and new faces to the town so we make sure training's enjoyable.
"We should be competitive again.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We've still got the core of what we had last year, a few young ones coming through and quite a few under-17s pushing for senior selection as well."
Cassar will coach the Pigeons' B-grade this year, with C-grade in the hands of Lovell and Bree Strawhorn.
Yarrawonga's 17-and-under side will be led by Annalise Grinter and Tilly Kennedy, while Lauren Mulquiney and Sarah Moore have been appointed to coach the new 15-and-under grade.
