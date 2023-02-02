The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Laura Irvine to coach Yarrawonga A-grade in 2023 season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's players celebrate on grand final day. Picture by Ash Smith

Laura Irvine will lead Yarrawonga's defence of the Ovens and Murray netball premiership this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.