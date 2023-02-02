The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Member for Benambra Bill Tilley wants a new school bus for families

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Southern with daughters Eden Kaczmarek, 8, and Caitlyn, 12, says it's been difficult to get answers about why her children missed out on a spot on a school bus service. Picture by Mark Jesser

Two North East mothers have spoken out about the lack of bus services to get their children to and from school, with one having to drive 500 kilometres a week as a consequence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.