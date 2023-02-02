Two North East mothers have spoken out about the lack of bus services to get their children to and from school, with one having to drive 500 kilometres a week as a consequence.
Jessica Southern in Baranduda has missed out on a place for her daughter while Gabrielle Giddens in Tangambalanga had places for two children, but a third has missed out.
She said she was fortunate, for now, that her fourth child was at kindergarten in Tangambalanga.
Mrs Giddens said the "ridiculous situation" meant that she now had to spend two hours a day driving, concluding that taking all of her children to school made more sense than taking just one.
It's the same situation for 44 other families in the wider-Wodonga area, including areas as far out as Yackandandah.
"In August last year, we were sent out an application, and we returned it straight away. We were told we would get our bus passes by mid-December, but as the months went by, we heard nothing," Ms Southern said.
"We were then told two days before my daughter started school that they didn't have any spots."
Ms Southern said she was annoyed by the lack of communication.
"I've been so upset about what I was going to do," she said.
Mrs Giddens said she assumed her children would qualify for a bus after having previously been able to secure spaces.
"I've rung numerous times to get an answer," she said.
"But no one is getting an answer. Only generic emails and phones go straight to voice messages. What's the point of driving one child in?"
Mrs Giddens said she might have no option but to change schools.
"We can't afford to travel, and I'm filling up my tank every couple of days. It's infuriating that there aren't enough buses for all of our children," she said.
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley said having a new bus service would take the pressure off country buses.
"We need a new bus route that takes in Killara and extra servicing for Baranduda," Mr Tilley said.
"It would service growth areas that have been overlooked for too long and provide a solution to the current issue that left 44 kids in limbo at the start of the week."
Mr Tilley said Dysons and Catholic College Wodonga had produced an interim fix to provide an emergency bus service for those in need.
"All we want to do is get these kids to school," Mr Tilley said.
Ms Southern wants the government to realise the massive growth in the area.
"I hope they realise just how many kids need this service. And putting on more buses ... is the only solution," she said.
