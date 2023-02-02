The Border Mail
Craig Gilbertson helps reduce stress in patients who have needle phobias

By Sophie Else
February 3 2023 - 3:30am
La Trobe University masters student Craig Gilbertson is working on a research project that involves the use of virtual reality headsets to help patients who suffer a fear or phobia of needles. Picture by Ash Smith

A virtual reality headset offering 360-degree views of calming panoramas could be a way to help reduce stress in patients who have needle phobias.

