A virtual reality headset offering 360-degree views of calming panoramas could be a way to help reduce stress in patients who have needle phobias.
Led by registered nurse and La Trobe University masters student Craig Gilbertson, the research project is meant to alleviate pain and fear in adults.
He is now leading a feasibility study, in partnership with Albury Wodonga Health, into using a virtual reality headset to distract adults who are frightened of needles.
The choice to lead a feasibility study came after using the headset with his six-year-old daughter at the time.
"My daughter was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and required weekly injections of methotrexate," the Albury man said.
"It's not a fun experience for any child to have injections, and she was starting to demonstrate avoidance techniques."
Mr Gilbertson, who has been a nurse for 10 years, said he tried the virtual reality headset as a distraction and "it worked fantastically",
His daughter was no "longer scared to attend her appointments".
He said although it had already been proven successful for children, he wanted to see if it could work with adults.
"We're only looking at the feasibility of the intervention at this stage, not at the level of effect," he said.
"Many people freak out when it comes to needles and often end up fainting.
"It's for anyone over 18 admitted to Albury Wodonga Health for any medical procedure that requires a needle exposure."
Albury Wodonga Health library and research office manager Anna Griffith said it was exciting to get projects such as the virtual reality headset off the ground, especially when it came to nurse-led research projects.
"It can be quite distressing for our professionals when someone faints in front of them," Ms Griffith said.
"I think in terms of reducing the burden for our workforce, then it's something that we really should be celebrating.
"We have been working hard over the past couple of years to empower our nurses to do these kinds of projects.
"Research like Craig's is benefiting our local community, and I think the results are really promising as an intervention."
The headset weighs about 500 grams and slides over the patient's head and into place before the needle.
Patients can choose from one of the six immersive scenarios, including natural landscapes such as beaches and lagoons and nature.
Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Albury Wodonga Health on (02) 6058 4444.
