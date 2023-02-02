Two dementia specialists with a combined 65 years experience in residential aged care have been farewelled with a high tea celebration in Lavington.
72-year-old Pam McEvoy and 73-year-old Robyn Duncombe, who have worked together in memory support for the past three decades, said they would miss the residents in their care at UPA Murray Vale Shalem.
Starting out with a career in nursing, Ms Duncombe said specialising in dementia had held her attention these past 32 years.
"You have to almost move into their world," Ms Duncombe said.
"Remember that they were out in the community at one time. They were mothers and fathers, they raised children. You cannot forget that when you're caring for them."
Moving to memory support from nursing at the former maternity ward at Albury Base, Mrs McEvoy said she was relieved the home had found an art therapist to continue her programs.
"I'm happy to leave because I know they've employed a new girl that does lovely craft work," Mrs McEvoy said.
UPA Murray Vale Shalem regional manager Jaqui Hastings said Mrs McEvoy's art program had a profound therapeutic impact on residents. She said the impact of losing the two staff members and their decades of experience was "huge" for the care home.
"That is irreplaceable, particularly when you're caring for people living with dementia because it takes special skills. They're both dementia experts," Mrs Hastings said.
"Our memory support unit is decorated in Pam and the resident's artwork," she said.
Ms Duncombe and Mrs McEvoy said their profession had changed considerably over the course of their careers, with an overwhelming increase in administrative burden. A similar complaint for the public education sector, Ms Duncombe said paperwork had increasingly taken her "time away from the residents".
"It's so different now," Mrs Duncombe said.
"With dementia you need to spend time with them. You can't just push them away and say, 'Just go away because I have to do this on the computer.'
"It almost drowns you with rules and regulations," she said.
After a day of retirement celebrations, including a morning tea with residents followed by an interview with the executive of Murray River region aged care services, Mrs McEvoy will return home to take on full-time care responsibilities for her husband of 55 years, Terry.
Ms Duncombe plans to hit the road in her trusty campervan to see even more of Australia; however, Mrs Hastings has other ideas.
"I do plan on getting them back as volunteers once they've had a break. I don't think they'll stay away," Mrs Hastings said.
