Family mourning Dino Bellina who was on front pages in Sydney and his hometown for his heart transplant

By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
Dino Bellina with his mother Caterina, who died aged 91 in 2017, and his sister Gina after arriving back in Albury following his successful heart transplant in Sydney in autumn 1984.

A PIONEERING heart transplant saw Dino Bellina make headlines in 1984, but the fanfare was not something the Albury man embraced.

Journalist

Local News

