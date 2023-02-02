A PIONEERING heart transplant saw Dino Bellina make headlines in 1984, but the fanfare was not something the Albury man embraced.
In fact in the decades since he did not discuss the operation with his family, though he was forever grateful for the new heart which gave him nearly 40 years more life.
Mr Bellina died on January 25, aged 60.
Renowned surgeon Victor Chang guided Mr Bellina's five-hour heart transplant, the third in NSW, on Good Friday in April, 1984.
After the operation at St Vincent's hospital in Sydney, Mr Bellina, then 22, said: "I feel so good I don't want to sleep - what a waste of time.
"I've spent most of the past two years in bed - why would I want to sleep now?"
Mr Bellina was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy two years before the transplant after becoming breathless during exercise.
He was a trainee metallurgist at the Bradford-Kendall Foundry prior to his illness.
The transplant occurred in the same month as 14 year-old Fiona Coote became Australia's youngest heart recipient and Mr Bellina's swap was on the front page of Sydney's Daily Telegraph as well as The Border Mail's.
"I'm very grateful to the donor, it's something I can never repay," Mr Bellina said.
"I wouldn't be here without that donor."
After weeks of recuperation in Sydney, Mr Bellina flew back to a crowd of family and well-wishers with his sister Vanda's banner, stating 'Welcome home Dino', hung at the airport.
His oldest sister Anna Grelli said on Monday, that after the hullabaloo, Mr Bellina shunned publicity.
"He didn't want the attention, he certainly didn't want any sympathy from anybody," Mrs Grelli said.
"Family and friends that's what kept him going and he was grateful and took things one day at a time."
Ms Coote visited him in Albury in the 1990s, but Mrs Grelli said her brother never spoke of the transplant to family or commented on advances with the process.
Mr Bellina's funeral will be on Monday at 11am at Lester and Son in North Albury.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victor Chang or kidney foundations would be welcomed.
Mr Bellina is survived by Mrs Grelli and his other sisters Gina Colville and Vanda Bellina as well as four nephews and a niece and three great nephews and four great nieces.
