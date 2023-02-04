Chilly conditions to start February across the Border

It has been very wet at Fitzroy Crossing since the beginning of last November.
A total of 762mm has been recorded, and this is the wettest November to January there since records started in 1893.
Other very wet such periods at Fitzroy Crossing were in 1916-17, 1973-74 and 1985-86.
From these findings it does appear that this year will run parallel to 1974 in our regions, but I will say no because this current summer to date has been rather dry whereas both December 1973 and January 1974 were very wet with floods.
Last Sunday, a passage of a frontal system over Victoria and NSW brought variable rainfalls by Monday morning.
Very heavy rains occurred at Rutherglen, Albury, Hume Dam and at Hunters Hill where 150mm fell.
At Rutherglen, 94.6mm was recorded - the wettest January day there since 114.3mm in 1934.
Albury's total of 132mm was the wettest January day in 165 years of records.
There was only one wetter day in Albury - a reading of 167.4mm on April 1, 1863.
A convergence line formed on the front just before it reached Rutherglen; 24mm fell at Benalla but only 6mm at Wangaratta - which has had only 29mm in January while Benalla had 96mm for January.
Albury recorded a very wet January last year with 309mm.
The records for Albury show there were pairs of wet Januaries in 1873 and 1874. 1888 and 1889, 1924 and 1925 and finally in 1962 and 1963. The convergence line and front kept its intensity at some places in NSW during January 31. Canberra had 38mm while Sydney recorded 63mm.
The excessive rainfall around Albury will lead to a cold start to February because of a deep low pressure which is currently lurking well south of the bight.
Cold outbreaks in early February have produced Alpine snows, the most notable ones being in 1954, 1996, 2002 and 2005.
Interestingly the month of April after these was notably warmer than usual.
