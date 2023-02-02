The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Conservative parties learn nothing from electoral defeats

By Letters to the Editor
February 3 2023 - 10:30am
A protester expresses his views before the last federal election. One reader thinks Australia's conservative parties have ignored issues such as climate change for years. Picture by Shutterstock

Conservative parties learn nothing

John Lindner is to be congratulated for his letter in The Border Mail. He's managed to cram the maximum amount of fear and loathing into the minimum of words. Unfortunately this type of diatribe is typical of conservative attitudes today.

