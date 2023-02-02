YOUR SAY: Conservative parties learn nothing from electoral defeats

John Lindner is to be congratulated for his letter in The Border Mail. He's managed to cram the maximum amount of fear and loathing into the minimum of words. Unfortunately this type of diatribe is typical of conservative attitudes today.
It's been a long time since we've heard anything positive from the right side of politics. All we hear is sneering, criticism, xenophobia and gross misrepresentation of facts.
The conservative parties have suffered a series of humiliating electoral defeats in recent years and what have they learnt? Absolutely nothing.
They cannot believe they are no longer accepted as the natural party of power and their economic credentials are shot. They are out of touch with younger voters and women voters have deserted them in droves. They have ignored issues such as climate change for years and have fought against any progressive policies. Their only recourse is to rail against "wokeness" and fight ridiculous culture wars.
These attitudes are reflected in Mr Lindner's letter. No more so than his remarks about the proposed changes to the constitution and the establishment of an Indigenous Voice.
I would have thought that every Australian would be proud that the oldest living culture exists in this country. All that is being asked is that the people of that culture have the right to advise parliament on issues that concern them, not to have power over parliament, not to veto, just to have a voice.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Re Mr Graham Parton, of Beechworth, if it was April 1, it might pass with some people.
"The age of new dams has ended". The reason, Green environmentalists and the cost. To quote part of the letter, "The water would be so hot nothing would survive in it as happened at Lake Mokoan", the last dam to be decommissioned.
This was purely political. Lake Mokoan was indeed shallow, it also had a large stock of Murray cod and yellow belly and, of course, carp.
Lake Mokoan was a poacher's paradise that fed the Asian restaurants in Melbourne. Set lines were forever being removed (first hand experience).
Mr Parton, when it was drained, a very large number of native fish were saved, not so the carp. Yes, the water got "warm", this did not worry them at all. Native fish seem to like warm water.
Mr Parton, Lake Mulwala is also a shallow lake. The best cod fishing in Australia.
