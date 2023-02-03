From the top of his sport to the bottom of the Ovens and Murray represents quite a change of pace for Tim Broomhead. So how is the 28-year-old former Collingwood player planning to bring the good times back to North Albury? STEVE TERVET went along to find out.
ST: How has your pre-season been going?
TB: Our numbers have been really good. We've heard of other clubs struggling, post-COVID, but we've been averaging mid-thirties at most sessions, which is significantly higher than this time last year. We've signed eight new players, four or five from Wagga, so they moved down last week and they've been to pretty much all the sessions and are driving a really good standard. We've signed a couple more from Melbourne, who haven't come to heaps yet but overall, things are trending in the right direction.
ST: How much work does a coach have to put in at this time of year?
TB: I guess as much as you want to put into it. I'm pretty keen on turning the fortunes around and doing what I can to get the club on track on-field. Off-field, everything's going really well, but, yeah, a fair bit of work goes in: even with planning of training and getting to know all of the players individually. It depends how well you want to do it. Some people are different but I'm trying to make sure I create a good relationship with each player and speak to them about what they want to get out of the year individually. Obviously it's still local footy and some people take it more seriously than others so it's finding the line. I always say that footy, at whatever level, or any sport, you get into it to enjoy it so trying to bring the enjoyment factor into it whilst also getting a fair bit of improvement. The sessions have been pretty solid and there's a significant amount that goes into it. Footy's something I love so I'm happy to put a bit of time into it.
ST: Was senior coaching something you had wanted to do for a while?
TB: Not really. I always loved footy but never thought of coaching as something I'd enjoy or something I had much interest in. I always looked at the list management side of it and I guess recruiting is something I'm looking into doing hopefully one day in the future. This is another way of enhancing my knowledge of the game and doing something different. I am enjoying it. I guess last year, I stood into the role part-time a little bit for probably the last six weeks or so and I did enjoy that. I think I see the game pretty well so it's just a different challenge. We were probably looking for something different, I guess, and moving out here with a young family is a good opportunity to have a bit more space and do something different. It allows me to be at home a little bit more during the week. With my partner being from Europe, we have no family here so I'm trying to help out a bit with that stuff and this is suitable to doing that. I'm just interested in sport and trying to develop myself.
ST: Last year was tough for the Hoppers; how big a challenge have you taken on here?
TB: It probably looks pretty big, I guess. The first six rounds, we had a pretty big losing margin but not only the guys we've recruited but we've got a lot of guys here that have got a lot of improvement in them as well. You look at some of the young guys we've got, the likes of Archie Gardiner and Foster Gardiner, they're only 18 years old so a lot of guys like that will improve as well and probably having a bit more structure in how we're going to play ... a change of coach throughout the year makes it hard to have a game style so having a full summer to work on something and I think everyone here is on the same page. No-one likes to lose so everyone's really keen on improving. It will be a big challenge; the club's won one game in three years so we're pretty keen to change or fortunes with that and tick off a few more wins in that column but it won't come overnight. There's a lot of work we're doing now and a lot of work we'll have to keep doing this year and going forward.
ST: I can hear the passion in your voice. How much would you like to see this place up and about?
TB: My reputation is on the line as well so it's a bit different for me now. I'm really keen to turn the winning column into a few more Ws. I'm probably more passionate than what I thought I would be, to be honest. I'm a pretty calm person, I won't be the guy that's yelling, ranting and swearing at players for things but it will bring something out of me. I'll get the message across clearly of what we're trying to achieve.
ST: What kind of things have you tried to implement?
TB: There were a few things last year, basic skill error probably wasn't up to it and skill under pressure so the first four or so weeks of pre-season was just a lot of contest stuff. I'm not a big believer of cone-to-cone work, I think the best way to improve is doing it under pressure and under fatigue so all the running we're doing is in the drills and everything's competitive. If we're in teams, there's always a winning team and there's always a losing team. Whoever you are, if you haven't won many games for a while, you've got to learn to win a little bit - and everyone enjoys competition. Whatever we're doing, if it's a bit of fun at the end of training, we'll try to put something on it and make it competitive, make it interesting. Hopefully the boys are learning to win and we're continuously ticking off how we want to play and how we want to defend. It's hard at times because we have a few VFL guys and we don't know if we're going to have them throughout the year. Some guys haven't made training who are from Melbourne so it's hard to get the whole group together but it's a work in progress. The club's going really well off-field and we're starting to trend in the right direction on-field. But it doesn't mean much to be training well in January and February.
ST: Who's really impressed you on the track?
TB: A lot of the boys are in really good shape. Foster Gardiner trains as hard as anyone I've ever seen at any level. He's got a very good attitude towards training and he's always locked into whatever you're doing. He's going really well. Last year, we only had him when he wasn't playing for the Bushies so hopefully he can take his game to another level and help us improve. All of the Wagga boys have bought in straight away but Nathan Dennis is one I think is training really well. Then you've got your older guys like Ben King and Callum Pattinson, they're going really well. They're probably training better than what I might have anticipated so that's always good. We're trying to get a bigger group who want to drive the club forward. George (Godde) has been around for a while now and everyone knows what you're going to get out of him, similar to Jules (Hayes) but we don't want to have to rely on three or four people because if we do, we're not going to win many games. We're trying to get good buy-in from everyone and I think that's starting to come.
ST: When you've spent time in the AFL and become accustomed to certain standards and methods of training, do you try to bring some of that across to and O and M club or do you have to tailor your expectations because your players have day jobs?
TB: You definitely don't expect the same level of ability or commitment. They're fully-paid, full-time athletes so it's very different but that's part of why I wanted to have an individual chat with everyone to see how seriously they want to take it and how honest they want people to be with feedback towards them. As a club, we're trying to raise the standard to a certain level and while that's not the highest level, of an AFL club, we want everyone to be held accountable to that level. It's little things like if you can't make training, get something else in and make sure you're clear on letting me know so I can plan drills. It's about finding the standard the club's happy with, as a leadership group, and holding everyone accountable to that. If you don't have a standard to come back to, it's hard to hold people to account or set the tone.
ST: Looking at the state of play in the Ovens and Murray, where does North Albury fit into the conversation this year?
TB: Good players are continuously being recruited into the league. Wangaratta and Yarrawonga keep stacking up more and more so they're the powerhouses of the league at the moment and that's where everyone wants to get to. Is that good for the league? Probably not. But that's not their fault. I'd be happy if we were one of the dominant clubs. It's the same as any sport. North Melbourne have been at the bottom of the AFL for a while and Geelong and Sydney have been top-four or top-eight for 18 of the last 20 years. It happens. You can't complain about it, you've got to find a way to compete. We'll strive to get to that level and hopefully one day we'll be one of the teams people are complaining about. I don't like setting a number on 'we have to win this many games' but it's more finding the standards we want, the indicators of how we're playing and making sure they're improving. Percentage is something we definitely need to improve. We want to be winning games of footy, sure, but we definitely don't want to be getting blown out of the water.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.