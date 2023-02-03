TB: There were a few things last year, basic skill error probably wasn't up to it and skill under pressure so the first four or so weeks of pre-season was just a lot of contest stuff. I'm not a big believer of cone-to-cone work, I think the best way to improve is doing it under pressure and under fatigue so all the running we're doing is in the drills and everything's competitive. If we're in teams, there's always a winning team and there's always a losing team. Whoever you are, if you haven't won many games for a while, you've got to learn to win a little bit - and everyone enjoys competition. Whatever we're doing, if it's a bit of fun at the end of training, we'll try to put something on it and make it competitive, make it interesting. Hopefully the boys are learning to win and we're continuously ticking off how we want to play and how we want to defend. It's hard at times because we have a few VFL guys and we don't know if we're going to have them throughout the year. Some guys haven't made training who are from Melbourne so it's hard to get the whole group together but it's a work in progress. The club's going really well off-field and we're starting to trend in the right direction on-field. But it doesn't mean much to be training well in January and February.