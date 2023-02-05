YOUR SAY: Antiquated by-laws on rifling through bins need an overhaul

As usual living in a cross border community causes a conundrum, with the NSW 10 cent Return And Earn scheme open to Victorian-side residents along the river to make a little extra cash.
But with the by-laws in Victorian councils being antiquated and not keeping up with changing attitudes and opportunities, it is apparently a "crime" by any other name to seek the bottles and cans from bins, household or general, placed in a public space.
Having worked in the recycling sorting game, recyclables in the yellow-topped bins probably only have a 60 per cent chance of actually being recycled, as many, many people still put rubbish in these bins that do not fall under the "recycling" banner, which makes it very difficult to successfully filter a high portion of recyclable goods from general waste.
So people removing cans, bottles etc from these bins gives the product a much higher chance of going to better use through the recycling stations than going through the council pick-up system.
Residents' concerns about privacy issues are not warranted. People looking for recyclables are not looking for anything other than glass, plastic and aluminium to cash in, there's no interest in anything else.
I've met many people over the time just trying to make extra cash for the basics of life as they are on fixed income, pocket money for kids etc, it's enterprising.
Have they got nothing better to do than chase down people making a couple of bucks, for what will just end up in landfill anyway? Shame on you. That's ratepayers' money being put to good use.
The Return and Earn scheme is set to be introduced in Victoria this year (which will make Albury people happy) so the by-law regarding this issue will need an overhaul, because once it starts on this side of the Border more people will participate, good luck with policing it then.
Take a leaf out of NSW council laws and get with the program. It is 2023.
One wonders if all those who rise up in protest at government inaction over climate change have (a) discarded their smart phones, computers and all other electronic devices, (b) are walking or cycling instead of driving cars, and (c) have disconnected air conditioning and heating/cooling units in their homes.
Only then will I believe they're serious.
