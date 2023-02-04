The Border Mail
Councillor's attempted leather ban was pure nonsense

By David Everist
February 4 2023 - 12:30pm
There were concerns that even the humble footy could have been banned from a Sydney local government area under one councillor's ill-fated proposal. Picture by Shutterstock

Councillor Georgia Lamb, a Sustainable Australia Party member, has admitted her motion regarding the banning of leather products had been "rushed and open to interpretation".

