Councillor's attempted leather ban was pure nonsense

Councillor Georgia Lamb, a Sustainable Australia Party member, has admitted her motion regarding the banning of leather products had been "rushed and open to interpretation".
It could have included bans on RM Williams boots and Akubra hats at her suburban Sydney council's events, and even leather balls at local sports fields.
She said she never intended to impact or take away rights to private property including common objects like chairs, shoes, bags, belts or footballs.
Cr Lamb had been inspired by the work of animal welfare activists, and her target was controversial items owned by council such as kangaroo fur robes and hats.
Talk about a lamb to slaughter. The good councillor digs an even deeper hole, as any kangaroo skins or the like surely would be in place with blessing of traditional owners.
When recovering from that stupidity, how about the presence of native grass in a burial plot that halted a burial.
It would be fair to assume that most rural cemeteries are more than likely to have a range of native grasses within their boundaries. No grazing and certainly no ploughing possibly for 100 years or more are just the environment native gasses need.
At a central Victorian cemetery, red tape halted the burial of a man whose wish was to be buried in a prepaid plot next to his mother.
Then, some bright spark found an overlay prohibiting the disturbing of any flora resulting in a burial on hold.
Thankfully the local council and cemetery trust came to the rescue and the soul in waiting was laid to rest.
The tears have flowed over the resignation of New Zealand PM Jacinta Ardern to spend more time with her family.
She was the darling of the media across the world and has shaken more prominent hands that some people have had hot dinners.
Reports are that the government she led could be in trouble at the next general election timed for October. Well that will be up to the Kiwis to decide, however Australian farmers could be breathing a sigh of relief given the drastic impositions she intended to foist on her farming community in climate change abatements.
If the proposed draconian measures were implemented in NZ, it is fair bet that that pressure would have come on the Australian government to implement similar conditions. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has said that European countries do not believe we are facing the hard issues on climate change and animal welfare.
