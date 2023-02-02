The Olympic Highway is blocked in both directions south of Wagga after a crash involving a truck and three cars.
Emergency services responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the highway north of Henty at 12.10pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said crews have responded to reports of a truck which had rolled and three vehicles which were caught up in the collision.
Paramedics and police remain on scene, and it is yet to be reported how many patients there are or the severity of their injuries.
Motorists travelling in the area have been told to take caution in the area.
The highway has been closed in both directions with diversions via The Rock Mangoplah Road, Holbrook Road and Henty-Cookardina Road.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
