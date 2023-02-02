The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Truck, multiple-car crash affecting traffic on the Olympic Highway, north of Henty

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 2 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crash has closed the Olympic Highway north of Henty. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

The Olympic Highway is blocked in both directions south of Wagga after a crash involving a truck and three cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.